The road to WrestleMania 39 will be an interesting one for Cody Rhodes, especially for the Creative Head of WWE Triple H. Due to the incredible 3 months he had between April and June 2022, he is expected to be one of the focal points of the build-up to WrestleMania next year. Former WWE writer Vince Russo also believes that Triple H will book Rhodes to face the 8-time World Champion.

The 8-time world champion in question is none other than CM Punk. Punk has become a controversial figure due to his backstage altercation (known as the "brawl out" incident) and is expected to leave AEW soon. Russo believes this is the perfect opportunity for Punk to return to WWE and help the company get back on track.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of a tie between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, one that will lead to Triple H booking a match between them on RAW:

"You want to talk about really getting WWE back on track? If Vince [McMahon] is there anyway, you can get them back on track. You do that [CM Punk-Cody Rhodes confrontation] at the Royal Rumble, and the next night on RAW, there's a shocker. Both these guys [CM Punk and Cody Rhodes] were at the Royal Rumble. And then keep replaying the finish. And then the Cody arrival, the Punk arrival. Trying to get an interview with them, and then Triple H says 'at 10 o'clock tonight, both these men will be in the ring' and then play that up. We do that whole thing and Triple H says 'here's what we're going to do'" (7:46-8:35)

Russo further went on to state that the Rhodes-Punk feud would allow for the highly-anticipated Roman Reigns-Rock rivalry to begin:

"March Roman [Reigns] out there, laughing, but if you hit The Rock's music and bring him out to the stage, you're off the air. He doesn't say a word, nothing. You want to jump-start the company, that's how you do it." (8:36-8:55)

You can watch the full video below:

How will Triple H handle Cody Rhodes' return?

During his AEW run, Cody Rhodes took multiple shots at the current head of WWE's creative department. While it seems like they may not have seen eye-to-eye, there have been no reports of any tensions between the two men.

Given that Triple H reportedly changed his mind about The Judgment Day (previously being opposed to the group), it's a big sign that The Game will do what it takes to give the fans what they want to see.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's idea? Is it a match that The King of Kings should book? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes