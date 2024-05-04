Ex-WWE writer does not blame AJ Styles for his current role (Exclusive)

AJ Styles is preparing to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France on May 4. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on The Phenomenal One's position with the company.

Styles held the WWE Championship twice between 2016 and 2018. Since then, the 46-year-old has unsuccessfully challenged for world titles several times. He has also been involved in Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championship storylines further down the card.

Russo discussed Styles' booking with host Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. He speculated that the experienced wrestler, who was nearing the end of his career, might be happy cashing in his paycheck every month regardless of how WWE presents him.

"He knows he's at the tail-end, and I don't blame him, bro. Make as much money as you can. I mean, Chris, like you, I'm a lot older than you, I'm 63, but me and my wife are just madly saving for retirement right now. Every little bit that we could. I'm a lot older than AJ as well, but I'm sure, knowing that you're at the end of your run, bro, he's gotta make every dollar he can make and I don't blame him," said Russo. [10:03 – 10:37]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on Styles' latest run in the main-event scene ahead of Backlash France.

What Vince Russo expects from AJ Styles

Over the last two decades, AJ Styles has established himself as one of the most talented in-ring performers in the world.

Vince Russo worked with Styles in TNA and believes the WWE star is a proud person and that he would continue to produce high-level performances for the rest of his career.

"AJ ain't gonna call it in. Every match is gonna be an AJ Styles match. He has too much pride for that. But, yeah, bro, I do believe that [preparing for retirement] that's mentally where he is at in his career," said Russo. [10:37 – 10:50]

Russo also predicted that a recent WWE announcement might lead to a loss in viewers.

