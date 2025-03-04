Ex-WWE writer claims Triple H is being forced to make changes; calls his booking style "mundane and boring" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Triple H booking the show. The company's Chief Content Officer currently leads the creative.

The wrestling world watched in horror as John Cena aligned with The Rock and destroyed Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber. During the post-show conference, Hunter commented on the heel turn, claiming that Cena had shared subtle hints that he would do what was best for business.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Elimination Chamber differed from other premium live events. He felt Triple H's booking style was always by the books, predictable, and boring. However, the former writer believed The Rock's involvement made things more exciting and chaotic.

"We saw a very... uncharacteristic PLE from the WWE on Saturday. What I mean by that is we saw swerves, curves, and turning things upside down, and we never see that. That tells me right off the bat because we went through the same thing last year. Triple H is very, by the book, inside the box, mundane and boring. How do we know that? We see that booking 10 months out of the year. Rock shows up WrestleMania time, the last two years, and just throw [sic] everything out the window. It's utter chaos." [From 2:38 onwards]

The Elimination Chamber PLE has changed the landscape of the WWE. In the wake of Cena's betrayal, it will be interesting to see how Triple H and the creative team manage to craft a compelling storyline heading into WrestleMania 41.

