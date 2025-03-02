John Cena had already hinted that he was turning heel, feels Triple H: "He told you differently"

WWE Superstar John Cena shocked the world as he turned to the dark side. The star won the Elimination Chamber match and joined forces with The Rock.

The Rock, Cody Rhodes, rapper Travis Scott, and John Cena were in the ring for the final segment of the PLE. Cody rejected The Rock's offer and went on to hug Cena. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion was in for a shock as John betrayed him and launched an unprovoked attack on him.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show, Hunter pointed out that The Cenation Leader had subtly hinted that he would do what was best for him. Triple H felt John always put the business before himself, yet he was also the same person who always bet on himself, and this situation was no different.

"You couldn't really blame John for doing that. For just saying, 'Hey, I'm coming in,' and he told you differently. But to say, 'Hey, I'm gonna come in, ride the nostalgia wave for the next 10 months. I'm gonna wave at everybody. I'm gonna do the nifty tour. I'm gonna come to your town, I'm gonna say hi, and expect you to react to the nostalgia of John Cena."

The Game continued:

"Or somebody like him can double down and say, 'Screw it, I wanna be challenged to the last moment. I want to go out on my shield. I want to give this everything I have. I want to challenge myself. I want to do something different. I want to be afraid of it. I want to go out there and do it all.' And that's the beauty of John Cena."

After the assault on Cody Rhodes, Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott stood tall in the ring over the champion. The three then made their way out as Michael Cole crawled into the ring to check on Rhodes.

