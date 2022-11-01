Ex-WWE Writer comments on The Rock's rumored in-ring return at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE writer and close friend to The Rock, Brian Gerwitz, recently commented on the possibility of The Great One making his return to the ring in 2023.

Over the past year, fans and people in the business have been speculating as to whether or not the former WWE Champion turned Hollywood star will make his comeback next year at WrestleMania in Los Angeles to take on his family member, The Head of The Table Roman Reigns.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Gerwitz, who currently works with Dwayne Johnson as a writer on the sitcom 'Young Rock', was asked if The People's Champion would return to WWE.

"I have no idea. I really don’t. All I know is if and when Rock, Dwayne, you know, comes back to WWE, the bar he always sets, and wrote about it in the book, you see it in and all those projects, and Black Adam, which we just at a screening for, it’s like, the expectation level is so high, and this audience first mentality that is very, very real, it needs to match it, and it needs to be something gigantic," said Gerwitz.

The former WWE writer continued and gave an update on The Great One's upcoming schedule:

"Whether or not that manifests itself in a WrestleMania main event, you know, the fan in me would love to see it if it’s the right circumstance and everything. Plus in February, he’s not doing anything in February, so I got an internet report at one point saying 'Oh, the Rock is not shooting any movies in February.'" [H/T Wrestling News]

With Roman Reigns having declared himself as the head of his and The Rock's family table, what better way for the two Alpha's of The Bloodlone to battle it out than on the grandest stage of them all.

The Rock declares himself as The Head of The Table

Roman Reigns currently rules over all of WWE as its Tribal Chief, however, there are many who consider The Great One to be the top dog in the Anoa'i family, not Reigns.

Speaking to Erin Lim Rhodes while promoting his new film, Black Adam, The Rock was asked who the true head of his family's table is:

"Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The last time The Brahma Bull main evented WrestleMania was back in 2013 where he his WWE Championship to John Cena.

