Ex-WWE writer details possible reason behind Joe Tessitore joining the RAW commentary team (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Joe Tessitore joining the RAW announcement team this week. The star had signed with WWE earlier this year.

This week on RAW, former wrestling star and commentator Wade Barrett introduced Tessitore to the WWE Universe. He mentioned that Joe would be joining him in the RAW commentary team while Corey Graves and Michael Cole were on SmackDown. The new announcer quickly came to his own thanking Barrett, acknowledging the experienced WWE announcement team, and then recapping the action from Bash in Berlin.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that this was probably a decision by Endeavor to have Tessitore on the team. He was apprehensive of the decision owing to Joe's lack of experience in the wrestling industry. The veteran writer felt the announcer was just another polished product Endeavor wanted to put out in front of the fans.

"This is the polish, this is exactly what I'm talking about. Now we got polished people out there that never did anything in wrestling before. I really believe we're starting to see more and more and more of an Endeavor product. That's what we're starting to see." [26:00 onwards]

After this week's episode, Tessitore becomes part of the long list of RAW announcers over the years. The sportscaster has experience with ESPN and ABC, calling several boxing matches and college football games.

It will be interesting to see how Tessitore adapts to the colorful world of professional wrestling.

