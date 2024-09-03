  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Ex-WWE writer discusses the shocking reason why Rhea Ripley was booked in an injury angle on RAW (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer discusses the shocking reason why Rhea Ripley was booked in an injury angle on RAW (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Sep 03, 2024 08:46 GMT
Rhea Ripley kicked off Monday Night RAW this week [Image credits: WWE]
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Rhea Ripley got her foot caught in the ropes this week on RAW and needed medical attention. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo reviewed the segment and criticized the Stamford-based promotion for booking the angle.

Rhea kicked off the latest edition of RAW to talk about her win at Bash in Berlin 2024. She then challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio then interrupted her to make it clear that Liv would be ready. The reigning Women's World Champion then launched a blindside attack on Mami. While fighting back, Ripley got her ankle caught in the ring ropes, allowing Morgan to viciously hit her until Damian Priest rushed out to make the save.

also-read-trending Trending

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo detailed that WWE booked the whole angle just to have Jey Uso team up with Priest. He felt Rhea should have been the one teaming up with Damian and the two should have flattened Finn Balor and JD McDonagh during the main event.

"Let me explain to you from a booking perspective why they did that. They did that, bro, so she (Rhea Ripley) couldn't wrestle in the match and it could be Damian Priest and Jey Uso. Bro, why not let her wrestle in the match? Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley against RD Knucklehead (JD McDonagh) and Finn Balor would've been much more entertaining, bro. Why not let her wrestle the guys in the main event?" Vince Russo said. [23:53 - 24:19]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can watch the podcast below:

youtube-cover

Later, the medical team tended to Rhea backstage. Mami then came out with a crutch during the main event, showing that she had taken considerable damage during the opening segment.

However, Rhea Ripley then used the crutch as a weapon to lay out Liv Morgan during the main event of the show.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी