Ex-WWE writer makes shocking claim about The Undertaker-Rhea Ripley segment on RAW's Netflix premiere; expected major star to return

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Jan 16, 2025 16:22 GMT
The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. [Images via Netflix's X & WWE.com]

WWE fans witnessed The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley share the screen for the first time during RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this month. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that he felt their appearance together was unnecessary.

On the January 6, 2025, edition of the red brand's show, Ripley defeated Liv Morgan for the Women's World Title. As Mami made her way towards the entrance ramp, The Undertaker made a surprise return. The legendary wrestler emerged in his "American Bada*s" persona, riding his motorcycle around the ring. The Phenom then stopped beside Rhea Ripley, endorsing her by striking his iconic pose alongside the new Women's World Champion.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer questioned the Triple H-led creative team's decision to have The Undertaker appear on RAW and put over The Nightmare. He believed Rhea Ripley was already established as a top star and did not need the "rub" from the legendary figure. Freddie Prinze Jr. also stated that he would have instead preferred to see Becky Lynch make her return.

"I know what they [WWE] were trying to do, like, they're saying, 'He [The Undertaker] is the legend; he's going to give her the rub.' But I didn't think she [Ripley] needed the rub. [I'd] rather [much see] Becky [Lynch] come out. Yeah, it was a little off-putting because I was kind of like, 'What was he doing?' He just did a hot lap and then said, 'Way to go, Rhea; you're a bada**!' Like, I already think Rhea is a bada**. I didn't think she needed an extra rub," he said. [From 23:39 to 24:02]

You can listen to the entire episode below:

WWE veteran slams The Undertaker's appearance on RAW's Netflix debut

Similar to Freddie Prinze Jr., wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also expressed his dissatisfaction with The Undertaker making his presence felt on RAW two weeks ago.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager brutally slammed the 59-year-old legend's appearance on the red brand's show. Cornette stated that fans wanted to see the iconic Undertaker character, not the current version of Mark Calaway.

"But I think now if they [fans] hear a bong or they hear the idea that The Undertaker is in the building, they want to see the f***ing Undertaker. They don't want to see the godda*n ring-wing-Trump-supporting-Kid-Rock-listening-f***ing-motorcycle-guy," he said.

Check out the episode below:

Fans will have to wait and see if the company has other plans to involve The Undertaker in the storylines leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
