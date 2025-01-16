Triple H to book a blockbuster tag team match featuring The Bloodline at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline has always been one of the top picks for WrestleMania, and the upcoming edition of the premium live event will be no different. With Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, The Rock, and everyone being active with WWE, one can look forward to a Bloodline match holding the main event spot for at least one of the nights.

However, a singles match might not be what will shoot the WWE Universe's interest to the top, but a tag team match between the members of The Bloodline itself! It so happens that Backstage Pass has revealed that Tonga Loa might return to WWE by the time WrestleMania 41 comes around. Even though there isn't a definite spot for Loa at this point, WWE might build towards a tag team match once he returns.

Trending

Triple H can set the story for a tag team match between Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Bloodline, which will mark the first betrayal in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Ahead of Tonga Loa's return, Tama Tonga can break away from The Bloodline given that The Street Champion no longer holds the Ula Fala.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Once Tama Tonga leaves the faction, Solo Sikoa can order Jacob Fatu to out of Tama, but Tonga Loa returns just in the nick of time to save his brother from the hands of The Samoan Werewolf. Following this, Triple H can set up the tag team match between The Tongas vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu at The Grandest Stage of All.

Three time champion credits Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Saga for changing the industry

It goes without saying that The Original Tribal Chief must be credited for bringing more eyes to the product. The work he did as the Undisputed WWE Champion continues to add value even when he isn't holding the gold.

Recently, Pretty Deadly appeared Virgin Radio UK to promote WWE RAW on Netflix where Elton John credited The OTC for playing an immense role in changing the industry:

"I would say, for me, at the minute, it is to watch everything that Roman Reigns has done with The Bloodline because I think the last few years he has almost revolutionized the business, I would say. Everything's changed, and we've got so many more eyes on us, and I think it's just because he's going out there, and they're telling an Emmy Award-winning story but with wrestling."

Paul Heyman has already called out Cody Rhodes and has revealed that Roman Reigns will soon return to take back the Undisputed WWE Championship!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback