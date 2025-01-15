Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Saga revolutionized the business, says 3-time WWE champion

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline saga have brought much success to WWE. Many fans and wrestlers have praised the long-running storyline. Recently, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince said the program revolutionized the pro wrestling business.

In 2020, Roman Reigns kicked off The Bloodline saga when he aligned with Paul Heyman and turned heel for the first time in years. Over the next few years, the storyline became a staple of WWE programming, with several characters concluding their arcs and starting new ones under Triple H's regime.

Pretty Deadly appeared on Virgin Radio UK to promote WWE on Netflix. During the interview, the host asked Elton Prince for a standout moment in the promotion. The three-time champion picked Roman Reigns and The Bloodline saga, explaining how it changed the industry.

Trending

"I would say, for me, at the minute, it is to watch everything that Roman Reigns has done with The Bloodline because I think the last few years he has almost revolutionized the business, I would say. Everything's changed, and we've got so many more eyes on us, and I think it's just because he's going out there, and they're telling an Emmy Award-winning story but with wrestling," Prince explained. (From 03:15 to 03:36)

In WWE, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have held the NXT Tag Team Title twice and the NXT UK Tag Team Championship once.

Pretty Deadly once teased challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

In 2022, Pretty Deadly moved to the United States and immediately captured the NXT Tag Team Championship in their first match on the brand. In the following months, they unified the gold with the UK Tag Team Title and ruled the division.

In an interview with Metro UK before Clash at the Castle 2022, the duo expressed their interest in facing The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Moreover, they were ready to put their titles on the line in a potential unification match.

"Pretty Deadly versus The Usos for all three championships? I think the resume speaks for itself. They’ve been in this company and dominated this company for multiple years, and they’ve changed themselves, and got better and better." [H/T - Metro UK]

At Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre with the help of a debuting Solo Sikoa.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Virgin Radio UK and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback