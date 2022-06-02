Top NXT tag team teases a major dream match with The Usos at an upcoming event

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly want to face The Usos in a winner-takes-all match at September's Clash at The Castle event.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have dominated the tag team division in WWE ever since they joined The Tribal Chief. The Bloodline has been a destructive force that has won gold from RAW and SmackDown and there seems to be no stopping the stable.

The Usos have captured multiple tag team titles during their stint. However, they are yet to get their hands on the NXT Tag Team Championship. Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Pretty Deadly issued a challenge for Jimmy and Jey:

"Obviously they ain’t got the goods, but they think they’ve got the goods. September 3rd. The first stadium show in, what, 30 years? Pretty Deadly versus The Usos for all three championships? I think the resume speaks for itself. They’ve been in this company and dominated this company for multiple years, and they’ve changed themselves, and got better and better." (H/T - Metro.uk)

It seems like the new challengers are making waves and staking their claim at the main roster's unified tag team titles. It will be interesting to see if the veteran duo accepts Pretty Deadly's challenge for Clash at the Castle.

Pretty Deadly thinks The Usos aren't as close as they are

Pretty Deadly has been a hot topic over in NXT ever since they won the NXT Tag Team Championship in a gauntlet match. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions who previously ended the dominant reign of Gallus.

The tandem are extremely confident these days as they've been unstoppable on WWE's third brand. A similar trait can be seen in The Usos, who recently became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. In the same interview, the British team said that they have a stronger bond than The Usos:

"The reality of it is,we’d have to trust our bond. When you come into a new brand and you have one match and you win a championship, it doesn’t make friends. You don’t make many friends, that’s the reality,’ Elton explained. ‘We won’t have any backup because no one likes us, but the reality is, we don’t need it." (H/T - Metro.uk)

They further went on to explain their goals in the WWE.

"Our goal is definitely just try and elevate the NXT brand. Their tag division has been on fire for the last year, but we know that we bring something completely different... Then of course, we’ll go on we’ll elevate Raw, and then we’ll go on and we’ll elevate SmackDown. And then we’ll go and elevate WrestleMania!" (H/T - Metro.uk)

It will be interesting to see if the young duo delivers on the promises they have been making on elevating the tag division in the company. They are currently set to defend the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT In Your House.

