Ex-WWE writer recalls Vince McMahon's mentality on TV ratings: "You never made excuses" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how Vince McMahon would deal with bad ratings. Mr. McMahon was the former Chairman and CEO of the company.

Russo worked closely with Vince McMahon throughout the 90s. During the Attitude Era, he became the head writer for both RAW and SmackDown. During his stint writing the shows, WWE did stellar viewership numbers, eventually winning the Monday Night Wars over WCW.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained that Vince McMahon never accepted any excuses about bad ratings. He recalled nobody ever tried to explain bad ratings to the boss due to clashes with other shows or sports. The former writer recalled that Mr. McMahon would claim that if WWE had a good product, people would watch the show irrespective of what was on other channels.

"Think about this. Bro, you never made excuses with Vince. God forbid you said, 'Vince, the game was on tonight.' If you got a poor rating or a disappointing rating, the last thing you did was make an excuse to Vince. Because Vince basically said it's this simple - if it's good, they'll watch it. I don't care what's on the other channels, I could care less. If our show is good, they're going to watch it." [7:45 onwards]

Vince McMahon stepped back from his roles and responsibilities in WWE after the lawsuit by former employee Janel Grant. The veteran promoter recently settled the criminal case against him with the SEC. He has also been making public appearances, including a recent appearance at Madison Square Garden for an NBA game.

