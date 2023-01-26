Ex-WWE writer reveals original pitch for Bianca Belair to become a tag team with former champion ahead of Royal Rumble win

Bianca Belair has become the new face of the women's division and a superstar who has beaten 3/4th of the Four Horsewomen in WWE. However, there were other plans in store for The EST before she won the Royal Rumble match in 2021.

In 2021, Bianca Belair did the unthinkable when she won the Women's Royal Rumble match from the third spot, which lasted over 56 minutes. She then later became the second woman to main-event WrestleMania alongside Sasha Banks and defeated her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, there were some intriguing plans for Belair and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay before the Royal Rumble event. Speaking on the Public Enemies Podcast, former writer Chris Dunn revealed that WWE had plans to make the superstars into a tag team similar to Rock 'N' Sock Connection:

“I got looking into putting a tag team together with her and Billie Kay,” he said. “I thought we can kind of do like a modern Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection with them. It would’ve been awesome.”

Fortunately, Bianca Belair never formed a tag team with Kay and ended up main-eventing WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, Billie Kay did team up with Carmella for Mania before getting released.

Chris Dunn says the original pitch was for Charlotte Flair to win the Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair

Last year, Charlotte Flair made a shocking return to the company. She quickly dethroned Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion after her first title defense of the night against Raquel Rodriguez.

The Queen has made a long-lasting mark in the WWE, and the company has plans to add more achievements under her belt. Speaking in the same interview, Dunn revealed that Flair was pencilled in to win the gimmick match for the second time:

"I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant had just left the Royal Rumble (2021) night-before meeting and they changed the finish and Charlotte [Flair] was going to go over and they rehearsed Charlotte going over and Bianca [Belair] was going to get eliminated like midway through the match and it got changed to Bianca going over,"

However, the plans changed, and Bianca Belair went on to make history in the coming months.

Who do you think will be a 2-time Women's Royal Rumble winner?

