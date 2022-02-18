"Was just joking around" - Ex-WWE writer on Bray Wyatt's recent social media response (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was only joking and not being unpleasant when he recently hit back at a journalist's claim on social media, as per Vince Russo.

Wyatt replied to a post which showed that Roman Reigns had defeated every Universal Champion he faced in WWE. After months of inactivity on social media, the former Superstar replied to the post and asked the journalist to remove his name from the list.

On the latest edition of The Bro Show, which featured Vince Russo and Diamond Dallas Page, the former stated that Wyatt was only trying to be funny with his comments.

"I've got to tell you, when I looked at that, I kind of took it as a joke. I kind of took like Bray was just joking around. That was my take. I could be totally wrong but I just took it that way for some reason," said Russo. (From 27:55 to 28:12)

Russo continued:

"I thought it was funny. I popped when I saw that. I thought it was funny. I think he was looking for a laugh." (From 28:25 to 28:35)

DDP agreed with Russo's assessment and said he also laughed when he saw Bray Wyatt's tweet. The Hall of Famer expected the former superstar to appear on AEW and show up through the crowd or something of that sort.

When did Bray Wyatt lose his WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns?

Wyatt lost his Universal Championship to The Tribal Chief at the Payback pay-per-view in August 2020. It was his second reign as Universal Champion, which lasted just a week.

However, Wyatt was not pinned in the match as Braun Strowman got the pin from Reigns in the triple threat match.

Reigns has defeated every Universal Champion in WWE history, barring Goldberg, whom he will face at this weekend's Elimination Chamber show on Saturda.

