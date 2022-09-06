"Go out relinquish the belt" - Ex-WWE writer says he would bring back a legend to dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo admitted that he would like to see The Rock return to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Reigns could remain the champion till WrestleMania 39. However, Hollywood would be the perfect place for The Great One to win the title.

In addition, the former creative writer also suggested that The Rock should relinquish the title the night after WrestleMania 39, as it would allow WWE to crown a new champion by hosting a big tournament and reset everything in the process.

"I'll tell you. The one where it would really really mean something honestly is The Rock.... However long more, maybe we're gonna go with Reigns all the way to WrestleMania. You gotta build a good story with Rock, it really has to be personal, family related. It's gotta be really really really meaty, then I would have Rock go over. WrestleMania, LA, next night I would have Rock go out relinquish the belt, then have a big tournament to crown the new champion." said Russo [45:40-46:24]

Watch the latest edition of Sporstkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

Drew McIntyre's recent message to The Rock after his loss to Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre spoke to BT Sport addressing his defeat to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

During the interview, The Scottish Warrior name dropped The Rock, stating that he might have to go and knock on the doors of Reigns' family members, including the Hollywood sensation.

The former WWE Champion said:

"Like I said without the backup he belongs to me and it was very much a bit physical back-and-forth but he very much belonged to me. And the crowd was very much in my corner and I loved every second of it until the inevitable, he's always got something up his freaking sleeve or Paul Heyman gifts him something or the family gifts him something. You know how big the family is. I mean, we're gonna have to start going door to door around the world and pay some visits. So I don't know, Hollywood here I come, I've been knocking on The Rock's door soon,"

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."



Hold your head high,



#WWECastle "I've never felt an atmosphere like that. I'm so proud to be British.""You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."Hold your head high, @DMcIntyreWWE . You've done yourself and the United Kingdom proud

Roman Reigns was victorious over McIntyre in the UK, courtesy of interference from new Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 times Roman Reigns and other WWE Superstars went off script.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA