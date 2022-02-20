Ex-WWE writer says Steve Austin should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead of planned opponent (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania 38, although Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored WWE in-ring return may be the most significant thing on the show. However, not everybody is that excited to see The Rattlesnake back in action, 19 years after his last match.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo does not want to see Austin face his reported opponent, Kevin Owens. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he explained that KO isn't a draw before saying what he would do if he was in charge of booking Stone Cold's comeback.

Russo would have selected Roman Reigns in the spot Owens is reportedly in, claiming Steve Austin should come back for the biggest match possible where he can give the biggest fight possible:

"First of all, it would be Roman Reigns [as Steve Austin's opponent]. Sorry bro, if Austin's gonna come back, he's gonna come back for all the marbles, Winner Take All, and it's the old 'If you're gonna beat me, then you're gonna have to kill me bro.' It's bleeding during the Bret match. It's all that. Could that story be built? Absolutely, one thousand percent, and you would believe Austin is going to do it." [8:14-8:47]

Roman Reigns will challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, instead of facing Steve Austin

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, which confirmed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns as Champion vs. Champion. Both stars will put their respective World titles on the line, with the Winner Take All stipulation.

As a result, we may see The Tribal Chief end The Show of Shows with both the WWE and Universal Championships. It would be his sixth World title win, having last won the WWE Title in 2016, at the AT&T Stadium - the venue of WrestleMania 38.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens would be an intriguing addition to the card, providing support to the Winner Take All main event and the two Women's Championship matches. Becky Lynch is set to defend the RAW title against Bianca Belair, while Ronda Rousey will challenge for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown belt.

