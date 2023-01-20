Ex-WWE writer says top RAW star still has to get over "cringe" storyline with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon rarely got himself involved in an on-screen storyline for the last decade of his WWE tenure. It reached a point where he didn't find the need to be on TV, but he made a few exceptions. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo described his last storyline as "cringe" and "crap".

In the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed the rumors that WWE views Austin Theory as the next John Cena. He was critical of this, as he felt WWE did nothing to treat Theory like the next Cena. He also added that Theory doesn't have the charisma to be as likable as the 16-time World Champion.

Russo admitted that he wasn't a fan of the Austin Theory-Vince McMahon storyline that began in early 2022. He said that in order to progress, Theory needs to overcome the "crap" storyline:

"I'm telling you, man, I still can't get the taste out of my mouth. You've still got to overcome that crap with Vince [McMahon], Eventually, people are going to forget about it. I still think about that cringe stuff bro. (8:03-8:26)

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that if Vince McMahon returned to WWE TV, Theory would benefit from destroying him - an idea that Russo fully agreed with:

"If you did that and this is how we're starting this over, I'm a 1000% for that. One billion percent."(8:45-8:57)

You can watch the full video below:

Austin Theory's future position reportedly didn't change even after Vince McMahon's departure

Vince McMahon made it no secret that Austin Theory was his new golden boy, even personally introducing him as a future World Champion at WrestleMania 38 before his match against Pat McAfee.

However, when McMahon stepped down and Triple H took over, Theory seemingly took a back seat and his momentum slowed down. While fans assumed that the 25-year-old failing the Money in the Bank cash-in was proof that he was being buried, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Triple H had huge plans for Theory.

This was proved to be true quickly, as Theory would win the United States Title at Survivor Series 2022. New rumors suggest that WWE is planning a blockbuster clash for the young star at WrestleMania 39 where he is expected to go up against John Cena.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes