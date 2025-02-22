Ex-WWE writer shares scathing review of The Rock's SmackDown promo: "I don't know what that means" (Exclusive)  

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about The Rock's recent appearance on SmackDown. Reports emerged hours before the show that the legendary star would make a return on the blue brand.

The Final Boss showed up on SmackDown this week, asking for a confrontation with Cody Rhodes. The two megastars met in the ring and Rock asked for Cody's soul. He wanted The American Nightmare to be his champion and gave him time till the Elimination Chamber to decide.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo ridiculed the storyline, claiming it was laced with gaps. He claimed when The Final Boss asked for Cody's soul, it made no sense. The veteran writer pointed out that the two men were bitter enemies leading up to WrestleMania last year but miraculously became friends when Rock showed up for the Netflix premiere of RAW. He felt the storyline lacked a proper, consistent flow:

"They're bleeping a lot of stuff out, so the Rock is using whatever language he wants and we're not hearing it. Then we got to the point, 'I want you to be champion, I want your soul.' I don't know what that means nor do I care. There is nothing going on between you and the Rock. We saw him beat the c*ap of him [outside his own bus]. Then we came back, 'Oh we're god friends now. Look at the pictures of our moms together, we drank tequila together for two hours.' Like bro, what is it?" [From 22:44 to 23:19]

The Final Boss will make the trip to Canada for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He will be confronting Rhodes once again to see if The American Nightmare has taken up the offer of becoming The Rock's champion.

