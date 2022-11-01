Ex-WWE writer takes subtle dig at Alexa Bliss and Asuka's main event, explains why 'casual fans' don't watch wrestling anymore (Exclusive)

In the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, it did seem that former creative writer Vince Russo wasn't impressed with the pair's victory.

Damage CTRL forced the duo of Bliss and Asuka to sit on the sidelines, but the pair made their surprise return this week. Bianca Belair accompanied the babyfaces to the ring to equal the number's game against Bayley's faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo compared Bliss and Asuka's win to an Attitude Era match featuring Farooq and Ken Shamrock.

While discussing the same subject, the wrestling veteran compared tonight's RAW to the Attitude Era match, explaining why the 'casual fans' don't watch wrestling anymore.

"I watched a match today, and Rock is starting to take over The Nation behind Farooq's back. So he puts Farooq in a tough predicament where he has to take on Shamrock. Bro, the match between Farooq and Shamrock, oh my... Anybody, go watch that match, it was January 5th, 1998. Watch Farooq and Shamrock and then watch the main event on RAW tonight and you'll understand completely why no casual fans watch wrestling anymore," said Vince Russo. [22:02-22:46]

Alexa Bliss and Asuka dethroned IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on this week's RAW

In this week's RAW main event, Alexa Bliss and Asuka dethroned IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. The now-former champions defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to win the titles, who initially captured the vacant titles following a tournament.

The closing stages of this week's match saw Asuka avoid a moonsault from SKY, who tagged in The Goddess. Alexa Bliss hit the Twisted Bliss for the win, and a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned.

