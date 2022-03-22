"Really screw*ng the audience" - Vince Russo on major flaw with important WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

WWE may have annoyed the audience by playing Stone Cold Steve Austin's music during Kevin Owens' segment, as per former writer Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, two weeks out from WrestleMania, Kevin Owens dressed up as Austin and came out to The Texas Rattlesnake's music, much to the disappointment of the fans at the arena.

The Hall of Famer's iconic entrance theme played for a second time, but there was no sight of Austin once again as Owens this time called for beers from the ring.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, ex-WWE writer Russo said that Owens coming out to Austin's music was a welcome surprise, but playing the music for a second time felt like the company "screw*ng" with the fans.

"Here's the part I question. When you hit that music a second time, now you're really screw*ng the audience. I'm not sure that heat goes to Owens and not the promotion. When you hit that music a second time you're really screw*ng the audience, people that paid money to be there. I don't know if I would've agreed to do that because I don't think that the heat goes to Owens because Owens isn't queuing the music from the middle of the ring. That was the only thing I didn't like about it, really, kind of, screw*ng the audience," said Russo. (From 8:55 to 9:40)

Russo feels as though Austin didn't have to be at the venue to confront Owens and could've appeared on the screen to scare the RAW Superstar.

What will happen when Owens and Austin meet at WWE WrestleMania?

Kevin Owens invited Steve Austin to be a guest on The KO Show for WrestleMania 38, which The Texas Rattlesnake agreed to be a part of.

The Hall of Famer promised to give the RAW Superstar a beating at The Show of Shows. There were initially reports suggesting that WWE initially wanted Austin to come out of retirement and have another match, but those plans didn't come to fruition.

In a recent interview, the legendary superstar revealed that he's been training hard to get in ring shape, which gives fans a glimmer of hope that Austin could do more than just a stunner and a beer bash.

