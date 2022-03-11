"Going to pi*s some people off" - Ex-WWE writer on mistake in Steve Austin-Kevin Owens feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo has highlighted an issue in the feud between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens. He believes fans may become irate if the company teases Austin's in-ring return and doesn't deliver on the same later.

WWE has yet to reveal if Austin will actually wrestle at WrestleMania 38. In The Texas Rattlesnake's recent promo, he teased a match or a brawl with Owens while also talking about appearing on The KO Show.

Vince Russo, on The Bro Show, said that fans could get angry if WWE teases a match between Austin and Owens, only to then book a segment between the two at WrestleMania.

"Here's the mistake they're making. The Owens challenge was for The KO Show. That was a challenge. Austin saying, 'I don't care if it's a wrestling match, I don't care if...,' it's the bait and switch and they're going to pi*s some people off. Because if Austin was going to wrestle and we're just a couple of weeks from WrestleMania, Austin is saying, 'Screw The KO Show, let's have match.' But when he's saying, 'I don't care if it's a match,' they want people to believe it's going to be a match. I'm telling you, if they lead people down that road and it's a KO segment and he gets the Stunner, they're going to pi*s a lot of people off. And, to me, that's exactly what they're doing," said Russo. (27:50-28:50)

Russo expressed that WWE has to be careful with promising one thing and delivering something else to fans in the Austin-Owens feud at WrestleMania.

Vince Russo wants Cody Rhodes to join forces with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 38

Vince Russo feels that Austin should be put in a tag team match at The Show of Shows where he teams up with Cody Rhodes, who is rumored for a WWE return.

Here's what he said in a recent edition of Writing with Russo:

"You set it up where it's Austin and Cody against Seth and Owens. They take Austin out in the back." Russo continued, "Now Cody's gotta be the babyface in a handicap match fighting from underneath. At the right time, they break the [glass]."

Owens' tag team partner, Seth Rollins, doesn't have a match for The Show of Shows yet, with just a few weeks ahead of the event.

