Vince Russo thinks ex-WWE star should return as Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 tag team partner (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo would rather see Stone Cold Steve Austin compete in a tag team match instead of a one-on-one contest against Kevin Owens.

Austin has agreed to meet Owens in the ring on Saturday, April 2 at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. However, it is currently unclear if the confrontation will result in an official match.

Russo, who wrote dozens of storylines for Austin in the 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about The Texas Rattlesnake’s return. He shared his opinion that Austin and Cody Rhodes vs. Owens and Seth Rollins would be more appealing than a singles match:

“You set it up where it’s Austin and Cody against Seth and Owens," said Russo. "They take Austin out in the back. Now Cody’s gotta be the babyface in a handicap match fighting from underneath. At the right time, they break the [glass]. That’s how you do it, bro, because now Cody gets the huge shine and now all you do is give Austin the spot.” [9:40-10:06]

In the video above, Russo also explains how Austin’s return could potentially lead to a one-on-one match between Owens and Rhodes.

Are Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both set to return to WWE in-ring action?

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin have been two of the most talked-about names in the build-up to WrestleMania 38. While Rhodes officially became a free agent after leaving AEW last month, Austin has not competed in a match since he retired in 2003.

On the latest episode of RAW, Kevin Owens continued to criticize Austin’s home state of Texas before issuing a WrestleMania challenge to the WWE icon. The following day, the 57-year-old accepted the invite and said he plans to “open up one last can of whoop a**.”

As for Rhodes, it is unknown whether he will return to WWE six years after he left the company. According to a recent Fightful Select report, the two-time Intercontinental Champion has been pitched as a possible opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

