Former WWE Superstar pitched as Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent - Reports

Seth Rollins is finding himself without any direction or opponent ahead of WrestleMania 38 this year. The man who was allegedly set to enter 'Mania as the WWE Champion now finds himself out of the mix. However, per reports, Cody Rhodes was initially pitched as Rollins's WrestleMania opponent.

Rhodes became a free agent after not signing a new deal with AEW. Multiple reports suggest that the former Intercontinental Champion will return to WWE as the two parties were in talks.

As per Fightful Select (via CSS), Rhodes was pitched as Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania. The match is up in the air right now as The American Nightmare is taking his time in deciding where to sign next.

"Sources for Fightful Select’s recent Cody Rhodes update indicated Cody was pitched as Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent, but that’s obviously up in the air now," the report said.

Will Cody Rhodes return to face Seth Rollins?

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names in the company today. It comes as a surprise that there are no concrete plans for him so close to WrestleMania, which is causing him to act strangely of late.

A match between Rhodes and Rollins would fit the bill for a big-time marquee match if it were to happen. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE had creative plans for Rhodes' return in place.

''They had creative laid out for him. They still thought on Friday that they had creative laid out for him. Now, it's very uncertain. They don't know what's going on with Cody Rhodes. They're not sure,'' said Meltzer

Rhodes spent most of his career in WWE but made a big name for himself after he left. Rhodes won championships in promotions like ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW during his time away from the promotion.

Is Cody getting ready for a homecoming in World Wrestling Entertainment? Sound off in the comments section below.

