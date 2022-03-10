WWE News Roundup: Former champion to cut hair and shave beard, Vince McMahon trying to make top star the next Rock? Top RAW star's strange off-screen behavior 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at stories involving top names like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Elias.

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been acting strangely on social media following his loss on RAW this week. We will also take a look at why Finn Balor is still in the company despite thinking that the pay is not good enough. So without any further ado, let's dive into today's topics:

#3. Ahmed Johnson on WWE trying to make Roman Reigns the next Rock

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke to Sportskeeda about former WWE Champion Roman Reigns. He said that Vince McMahon & Co are trying to turn him into the next Rock but it won't happen.

"They're trying to make him into The Rock, but that won't work. It's never going to work," said Johnson.

Johnson believes that the company will turn Roman Reigns babyface soon. He said that they will try to 'knock off the heat' and have him make a run-in to save a babyface which will lead to him being cheered.

#2. Elias made to cut his hair and shave his beard

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about former 24/7 Champion Elias and his new look. Russo stated that the company has made Elias shave his beard and cut his hair short. Despite that, they have not used him or shown any inclination towards having him return anytime soon.

Vince Russo said that he believes that Elias is a bonafide superstar but is being ribbed by the company:

''They haven't used him since! He cut all his hair off, bro. He cut his beard for what? You're not going to tell me that's not a rib?"

There have been rumors saying that Elias is in 'creative purgatory' and the company has no plans for him right now.

#1 Seth Rollins' strange off-screen behaviour

What has happened to The Messiah Seth Rollins?

After Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens failed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships this week, the former Universal champion has started behaving strangely. First, he displayed no emotion during a backstage interview. His erratic behavior continued on social media as he changed his name on Twitter and made his header blank.

While Kevin Owens will be 'confronting' Stone Cold at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins has been left without an official match for the Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately for Rollins, he was initially supposed to walk into WrestleMania 38 before plans changed.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Should Roman Reigns turn babyface? Yes No 12 votes so far