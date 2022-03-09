Fans are confused as Seth Rollins makes cryptic change to his Twitter ahead of WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins has made a couple of cryptic changes to his official Twitter handle ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens failed to win the RAW Tag Team titles last night, with RK-Bro winning the Tag Team Triple Threat match contested for the belts. Rollins was stunned over the loss and showed no emotion backstage during a post-match interview.

Rollins later took to Twitter and made some changes to his official account. The changes that he made are seemingly reflective of his mood after the events of RAW.

Rollins' Twitter header is now completely black. He has made an interesting change to his Twitter name as well.

Check out the screengrab of Rollins' Twitter profile below:

Rollins' Twitter profile has undergone a cryptic change

Check out some fan reactions after Rollins made these changes:

maxx (boophausen) @krisstatlanders please pray for seth rollins, nothing happened to him, he’s just about to have another psychotic break please pray for seth rollins, nothing happened to him, he’s just about to have another psychotic break https://t.co/lLYH5CFgTq

Will_Da_man2004 @William79422041 @WWERollins has completely blacked out on every social media. Here is the first one he silented.. @WWERollins has completely blacked out on every social media. Here is the first one he silented.. https://t.co/oY4cvxf63P

Seth Rollins doesn't seem to have a major feud set up for WrestleMania 38

Rollins and Kevin Owens didn't win the RAW Tag Team titles last night. Owens later made a huge announcement and invited WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold to a special WrestleMania 38 edition of The KO Show.

Fans may be aware that The Rattlesnake later accepted Owens' invitation, thus setting up a huge segment at The Show of Shows. You can check out Stone Cold's response here.

As for Seth Rollins, there's no concrete news on what WWE has planned for him at this year's WrestleMania. A short while ago, Rollins was quite excited about the prospect of heading to WrestleMania as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

"MY BAD, GUYS…I CAN’T CENA THE CONTRACT…LITTLE BUSY AT THE MOMENT. BUT DON’T WORRY, ME AND KEV GOT THE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH ON LOCK!!! #WrestleMania," wrote Rollins.

Unfortunately for The Visionary, that's out of the question now. Rollins has done quite well for himself at past WrestleMania events. He pulled off "The Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31 by cashing in his MITB contract during the main event and winning the WWE world title in the process.

At WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Universal Champion.

It will be quite a fall for Rollins if WWE doesn't manage to feature him in some capacity on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

What do you think? Do you believe Seth Rollins will be featured in a marquee WrestleMania match this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Debottam Saha