"Title match on lock" - Seth Rollins reveals his WrestleMania plans

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins has seemingly revealed what his plans are for this year's WrestleMania.

This week on Friday Night, SmackDown, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a massive contract signing for their "Winner Takes All Championship Unification" match at WrestleMania 38.

Rollins was highly active on Twitter and teased, adding himself into the match by posting a GIF of his WrestleMania 31 Money in the Bank cash-in.

However, Seth Rollins has now sent out another tweet with a picture of his daughter and clarifying that he's busy and can't "Cena the contract."

This was most likely a reference to John Cena invading the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor ahead of SummerSlam 2021 and getting the match for himself. Rollins further added in the tweet that he and Kevin Owens have got the RAW Tag Team title match on lock.

"MY BAD, GUYS…I CAN’T CENA THE CONTRACT…LITTLE BUSY AT THE MOMENT. BUT DON’T WORRY, ME AND KEV GOT THE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH ON LOCK!!! #WrestleMania," wrote Rollins in his tweet.

Seth Rollins might have to find another plan if the rumors of Kevin Owens' match against returning legend come to fruition

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have been pairing up on Monday Night RAW for quite some time. This past week on the red brand, the two faced the popular tag team of RK-Bro and defeated them.

With this victory, they have earned a shot at the RAW Tag Team titles, which is set to take place a couple of weeks from now. Based on Rollins' tweet above, his plan seems to be to win the RAW Tag Team titles with KO and enter WrestleMania 38 as the tag champs.

However, reports have suggested that WWE might be planning another massive match for KO against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Show of Shows this year. Owens has already dropped multiple teases of the same on Twitter recently.

If this ends up being true, Seth Rollins might have to find another spot on the WrestleMania card for himself.

