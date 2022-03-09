"The people love Elias" - Former WWE Superstar on the company's treatment of Elias

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker has expressed his bewilderment over the company's treatment of Elias.

Ryker worked with WWE from 2017 until 2021, initially starting off during the black-and-gold era of NXT as the muscle for The Forgotten Sons stable. Ryker would split from the group following their main roster debut after some controversial comments garnered him some heat. He was re-introduced to WWE TV as muscle for Elias before both men were be taken off WWE TV.

Though he has been off WWE TV for a while, The Drifter still works for the company. Ryker, however, was released in 2021.

In a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jaxson has heaped praise on his former partner, stating that the people seemed to love him.

“The people love Elias. They either loved him or hated him. Even when he was singing his songs, even when he was a heel, they were still cheering him sometimes. Elias was simply one of those characters that they can latch onto. I don’t know what WWE has planed for him but, man, we will have to see what happens,” Ryker said. (H/T Ringside News)

Although the superstar will be a part of the WWE 2K22 video game, no return has been confirmed for The Drifter.

When did Elias and Jaxson Ryker split?

The former NXT star and Ryker challenged AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team titles in May 2021 but were unsuccessful in winning the gold. Following the match, the team would split.

They would feud during July of that same year, as The Drifter defeated Ryker before being taken off TV.

Video packages released by WWE in August 2021 showed the 2018 Breakout Star of the Year burning his signature guitar, implying that a character change was on its way. However, this has not yet materialized.

It remains to be seen when we can see the former WWE 24/7 Champion make his return to the ring. A gimmick change could be vital to resurrecting his career as his guitar-playing musician persona was getting stale.

When do you think we'll see The Drifter again? What did you think of his run with Jaxson Ryker? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

