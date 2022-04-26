"You guys are so outdated" - Ex-WWE personality hits out at Vince McMahon over the treatment of RAW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard's decision to put Veer Mahaan in matches against enhancement talents is not going to help his career.

This week on WWE RAW, Mahaan faced Sam Smothers, whom he defeated easily and then went on to attack him. He picked up a convincing win over Jeff Brooks last week.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his disappointment at Vince McMahon and company's archaic thinking of getting superstars "over" by beating enhancement talent.

"I just love the way they think that in 2022 jobber matches is going to get someone over. That thinking is pre-historic. How are beating guys that don't even look like wrestlers, how is that going to get Veer Mahaan over. This is 2022. It ain't 1972." [From 25:35 to 26:02]

Russo doesn't think that these wins are doing Mahaan any favors:

"He's beating people he should be, he's beating nobodies. Who's impressed by that? Nobody's impressed. You should be winning these matches. Nobody is impressed with that. Who's impressed with that?" [From 27:20 to 27:37]

The former WWE writer continued:

"I would love Vince McMahon or Bruce Prichard to look me in the face and explain to me how that concept still works in 2022. You guys are so outdated. They believe, 'We're going to give them a bunch of jobber matches to build him.' So, he's going to beat nobodies that he should be beating and that's going to build him up? [shakes his head]." [From 29:07 to 29:34]

Russo went on to elaborate that Veer Mahaan beating enhancement talents and then being subjected to 50-50 booking when he faces bigger stars won't help him connect with the audience.

Veer Mahaan has squashed several stars since his return to WWE

Mahaan's return to WWE was teased for a number of weeks, which became a running joke on social media.

He finally returned on the RAW after WrestleMania destroyed both Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The following week, he had a singles match with Dominik and won the match and later proceeded to attack the young superstar, resulting in him being stretchered out.

On the last two RAW shows, Mahaan has destroyed enhancement talents, which is perhaps done to show the 33-year-old's physical ability and build him up to eventually face a bigger star.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Anirudh