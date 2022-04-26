Veer Mahaan continues to display dominance on RAW, destroys local opponent 

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan continued to showcase his strength and asserted his dominance on the latest edition of RAW.

Veer Mahaan made his return to the main roster after WrestleMania. He attacked The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) after Dominik's match against The Miz. The Sher continued to assert his dominance and strength as a heel in the coming weeks.

On the latest edition of RAW, Mahaan made his presence felt yet again by destroying a local opponent by the name of Sam Smothers. Once the bell rang, Mahaan took charge by flinging his opponent across the ring before putting him in the Camel Clutch submission move. The local wrestler immediately tapped out.

When the match was over, he continued on his path of destruction. He threw Smothers over the announcement table and put him under the submission maneuver a couple more times before he passed out.

The 33-year-old superstar continues to be on his path of destruction after injuring Dominik on RAW a few weeks ago.

How did Veer Mahaan's showcase of strength come about?

Veer Mahaan debuted on NXT in 2018. He partnered with Saurav Gurjar, and the duo called themselves 'The Indus Sher.' The tag team was managed by Malcolm Bivens.

In the special Superstar Spectacle held in January 2021, the duo teamed up with Drew McIntyre for a six-man tag team match against Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz.

Post his return to RAW, the WWE Superstar tweeted that one should never sneak up on a lion.

"You ever get the feeling that you gotta watch your back? Never try to sneak up on a lion," Mahaan wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan You ever get the feeling that you gotta watch your back? Never try to sneak up on a lion. You ever get the feeling that you gotta watch your back? Never try to sneak up on a lion.

Last year, Mahaan formed an alliance with Shanky and Jinder Mahal on RAW before they were disbanded after they were drafted to separate brands. He was then absent from action as his arrival was teased with vignettes and promos. Upon returning, he definitely has the RAW locker room on guard.

It remains to be seen who will lie in the Indian superstar's wake in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Mahaan's showcase of strength on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha