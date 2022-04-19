"So desperate" - Ex-WWE personality says Vince McMahon is pushing top star who won't draw fans (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes will not draw any new fans to the WWE product, according to Vince Russo.

Rhodes, since re-joining WWE, has been the top babyface on the RAW brand, featuring prominently each week. This week on the Red brand, The American Nightmare opened the show where he was confronted by Seth Rollins. Rollins informed Rhodes that he will face a mystery opponent later in the night, which turned out to be Kevin Owens.

On the Legion of RAW show following this week's RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon has become desperate and is going against his beliefs in pushing Rhodes.

"Vince (McMahon) is so desperate, so desperate, he's going so against the grain of what he would be doing and he's riding Cody Rhodes, which I can't believe. When I say riding Cody Rhodes, bro, when you've got Cody Rhodes opening the show with a 15-minute segment, when you've got Cody Rhodes in the main event and is not losing, he's riding Cody Rhodes."

Russo continued:

"And I'll be honest with you, bro, that's 100% desperation. Cody Rhodes is not going to draw a fan other than those that are already watching. It is what it is, but I was very concerned about, 'Okay, where do we go after 'Mania. What have you got in the pipeline?' And this is it, I guess." [3:33 to 4:33]

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Rhodes cut a passionate promo on his first RAW appearance following his return at WrestleMania, where he outlined his intentions to win the world title.

The following week he faced The Miz and defeated him while he faced Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, in this week's main event.

The American Nightmare is set to face off against The Visionary at next month's WrestleMania Backlash show.

