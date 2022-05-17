Vince McMahon believed even this legendary star was replaceable in WWE [Exclusive]

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thinks every Superstar is expendable, as per Vince Russo. McMahon himself told Russo how he'd handle Shawn Michaels when the legend stood up to the boss.

Vince Russo, on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, discussed the Sasha Banks-Naomi controversy, where he stated that McMahon would even let go of a superstar as big as Roman Reigns if The Tribal Chief stood up to him.

Russo gave the example of Shawn Michaels, whom McMahon slowly eased out of the top of the card when The Heartbreak Kid stood up to him time after time.

"Even if a Roman Reigns stood up to a Vince McMahon, I'm talking about man to man stood up to Vince McMahon, I'm telling you, in Vince's mind, in Vince's head, Reigns is gone. But, it's going to be on Vince's time."

Russo spoke about what McMahon told him about Michaels and how he would handle him.

"I've seen him do it to Shawn Michaels. I lived through it. When Shawn was on top and earning money and standing up to Vince, Vince told me flat out, 'You know, I'm going to deal with Shawn on my time.' What that meant is when somebody was ready, like an Austin or Rock to replace [Michaels] he was expendable at that time, boom, he was gone. In Vince's mind, nobody will be bigger than the company," said Russo. [From 16:10 to 17:11]

Russo then explained how WWE's focus moved away from individual Superstars to the company. He feels that the philosophy that McMahon believes in now is that nobody is bigger than the company.

What happened backstage in WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi?

Banks and Naomi were reportedly unhappy at how they were being booked for their match on this week's RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Champions were booked to be in a Six-Pack Challenge match, also involving the likes of Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. The winner of the match was to get an opportunity to face RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

WWE later released a statement where they disclosed that Banks and Naomi gave their titles to WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and walked away. The statement further revealed that the duo was unhappy at facing two Superstars who were in the match.

