Ex-WWE writer rips into the creative team for missing a big opportunity with Ronda Rousey on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the creative team made a blunder with Bianca Belair's open challenge segment on this week's RAW.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion issued an open challenge that led to her title match against Sonya Deville. Belair successfully defended her gold in her second championship match against Deville in the last six months. Interestingly, their previous title bout also resulted from her open challenge.

Vince Russo discussed this booking decision at length on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He blasted the creative team for wasting the perfect opportunity to bring someone like Ronda Rousey to challenge Bianca Belair for gold.

He believes that the Baddest Woman on the Planet would have been a much better choice than Sonya Deville as she could keep WWE fans interested for a long time and prevent them from changing the channel. Vince Russo was quoted as saying,

"Do you want fantasy booking? That's exactly what Vince Russo is writing... There's only one person that can walk down that ramp, and that's Ronda Rousey," said Russo. "Not Deville, who's gonna get beat again, who doesn't mean anything. No. Ronda Rousey walks down the aisle, and no one is switching over to the football game. Deville walks out and we are all going to the football game." [50:00 -- 50:43]

Vince Russo recalled his time in WWE and insisted that the company must go back to the old process where they pulled off exciting surprises weekly. He also compared the situation to repeated encounters between The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin while talking about its potential impact on the ratings:

"They need to get back to must-see TV. Anything can happen at any time. They need to get back to that, not this predictable c*ap. Bro, I am telling you right now that the numbers are going to suck tomorrow. We booked Steve Austin and The Rock so many times because every time we booked it, we made it mean something," he added. [50:49 -- 51:31]

Bianca Belair wanted to celebrate her title defense on RAW. However, the EST of WWE was quickly surrounded by Damage CTRL members who attacked the champion until Asuka and Alex Bliss rushed to her defense.

You can watch the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

Ronda Rousey earns huge title shot on WWE SmackDown

Last week, Ronda Rousey won a massive Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to win a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. Next month, she is set to challenge Liv Morgan for gold at WWE Extreme Rules.

Both Superstars locked horns in a title rematch at SummerSlam, where a controversial finish allowed Morgan to defend her championship. This also prompted Ronda Rousey's heel turn, who is now back on WWE television following a brief suspension.

Bianca Belair is not involved in a definitive title feud. But she has received a fair share of warnings from Bayley, who recently became the first superstar to pin the RAW Women's Champion on WWE television for the first time this year.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron