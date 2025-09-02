  • home icon
"Exactly When to Strike" - Wrestling Veteran Sends Warning to Entire WWE Roster

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:41 GMT
WWE flag
This WWE star is a former Divas Champion (source: WWE.com)

A wrestling veteran has not competed in a WWE ring for several weeks. However, she has sent a warning to the roster.

Natalya will go down as one of the greatest female performers in the history of the WWE. She has accomplished a lot in the company and has also several Guinness World Records to her name. The Best of All Time has been spending the last couple of weeks mentoring Maxxine Dupri. She recently unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Amid this setback, the wrestling veteran remains confident in herself.

also-read-trending Trending

Natalya recently took to X/Twitter to send a cold warning to the entire WWE roster.

"You’ve walked the miles, you’ve earned the scars, you’ve studied the craft. Behind your eyes is the ring IQ of a top veteran. Now you move with the hunger of a first year rookie, who knows exactly when to strike."
WWE Veteran Natalya Recently Sent a Message to Becky Lynch

Natalya has been involved in a feud against Becky Lynch for the past couple of weeks. During this rivalry, The Man said she wanted Natalya to bring her "Nattie" persona that she has been using outside the company. However, the WWE veteran showed up as Natalya for their title match on the August 18 episode of RAW and lost.

Following their last encounter, Natalya addressed Becky Lynch's callout on the Busted Open Radio, saying The Man doesn't get to dictate when Nattie comes out to play.

"Becky Lynch doesn't get to decide when she gets Nattie. Becky Lynch does not get to dictate when she gets Nattie. And so, Becky, of course, thought she was really clever when she put out a little tweet saying like, 'I don't want a Natalya. I'm sick of Natalya. I want Nattie.' Well, Becky, in all honesty, you don't get to decide when Nattie comes to play," she said.
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Natalya will ever bring her Nattie gimmick to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

