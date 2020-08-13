Exclusive: Brian Pillman Jr. shares his thoughts about Dominik Mysterio

Brian Pillman Jr. isn't the only young upstart coming from a legendary father in professional wrestling. Dominik Mysterio is set to take on Seth Rollins for WWE at SummerSlam in a few weeks, making his official in-ring debut at one of the company's biggest pay-per-views

In less than a year, Dominik has found himself in one of the top feuds in WWE. Whatever happens now, whether he sinks or swims, is up to him. He's definitely impressed those who have given him a chance, though, and definitely has a future in WWE. Brian Pillman Jr. believes so, too, and hopes that he'll find a way to differentiate himself from his father, Rey Mysterio.

Brian Pillman Jr. says Dominik is in great hands

Brian Pillman Jr. was interviewed by Sportskeeda's Stephanie Chase on Wednesday. Among many topics discussed, Pillman was asked about any kind of advice that he could give Dominik Mysterio. Pillman believes that Dominik is in a great spot to learn in WWE.

I'll tell ya, Dominik is in great hands. That's another example of someone who is taking a different pathway. He went to WWE, his dad is still around. His dad's able to give him the advice he needs. Me, without my father, I knew I had to take a different path. There's plenty of advice I could share with him. Obviously, as a second-generation wrestler, you want to try to step out of your father's shadow. I'd tell him to do some different things. I'd tell him to maybe stay away from the 619. Maybe develop your own great move and great finisher.

At the end of the day, Pillman believes it's great that Dominik is working with his father, but it's important to differentiate himself from the future WWE Hall of Famer. Pillman said that Dominik is absolutely paying his dues. Back in 2019, he was tossed around and beaten by Brock Lesnar, and on Monday Night RAW he was battered with kendo sticks by Seth Rollins and Murphy.

