"Every hero needs a villain" - Nikki A.S.H on whether Alexa Bliss could be the Joker to her Batman [Exclusive]

Nikki A.S.H is ready to do battle this Sunday when she competes in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She'll take on seven other superstars for the right to call herself Ms. Money in the Bank and receive a guaranteed opportunity at the Women's Championship of her choice - any time she so chooses.

After being absent from WWE for quite some time earlier in the year, Nikki A.S.H is currently enjoying her biggest singles push since coming over to Monday Night RAW. Ever since she debuted her new, 'Almost a Superhero' persona, Nikki has beaten the likes of Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Naomi, and Shayna Baszler. Her momentum alone should make her a favorite to walk out with the briefcase on Sunday.

SING THE SWEET SONG OF VICTORY FOR NIKKI!@NikkiCrossWWE graces the @WWEUniverse with her gift and another win on #WWERaw!#AlmostaSuperhero pic.twitter.com/2Q4G5bzm6y — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Also competing in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match is someone else who has gone through quite the transformation in recent months - Nikki's old tag team partner, Alexa Bliss. Any comic book fan can tell you that a hero is nothing without a good foe. So wouldn't it make sense for Nikki A.S.H to be involved in a long-term program with a former friend who has transformed into an evil witch of sorts?

The answer is yes. Alexa Bliss would make for a fantastic Joker to Nikki's Batman. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Money in the Bank, Nikki A.S.H agreed with us:

"Every hero needs a villain. Every superhero needs a supervillain. I think the history with me and Alexa and being former two-time Women's Tag Team Champions, there's so much richness there, and there is so much story there. There's so much past. I would love to do something. I think that the fans would love to see it too. And for me, as 'Almost a Superhero,' I need to be ready to take on any challenges."

As WWE gets back out on the road starting today, Nikki A.S.H could not be more excited for the future. She says the 'Nikkimobile' is all gassed up and ready to take on the world:

"There's a lot of villains. There's a lot of evildoers in WWE and I'm ready and I'm excited for all challengers. And I absolutely think there's meat on that (Alexa Bliss) story. I think there's meat on so many different stories we can tell. And I think it's a great time to be a fan and watch and see where we go in this universe."

Nikki A.S.H's journey could take her to the biggest win of her career this Sunday, and potentially her first-ever singles championship in WWE. Those would be personal rewards to Nikki, for being bold enough to try something new with bigger goals in mind than just self-accomplishment.

Nikki A.S.H had no doubt when pitching the 'Almost a Superhero' gimmick to WWE Creative

Pitching new ideas to the WWE creative machine can be a nerve-racking experience. Especially when you are coming in with an out-of-the-box character like a superhero who isn't really a superhero, but is also very well aware that they aren't a superhero.

For Nikki A.S.H though, she had no hesitation whatsoever. Nikki told Sportskeeda Wrestling she was over the moon to present her ideas and WWE was on board from the get-go:

"I believed so much in this idea. Like I believe in this idea with all my heart, like every part of it. I was excited to pitch it. I was excited to present it. And they were on board and we got given the green light. Then there was collaboration. The team worked together for months on different aspects and different things. And then you see it brought to life and I do the debut on Monday Night RAW. And it's this very proud, very satisfying, very fulfilling moment."

Judging by the initial online reaction, the WWE Universe wasn't quite sure what to make of Nikki A.S.H at first. Since then, more and more fans have gotten on board.

It's almost impossible not to fall in love with a character with such a positive attitude and message. It would be like getting hit with the slime at the end of Ghostbusters 2 and still being a jerk.

Just your friendly neighborhood butterfly ⚡️🦋🦸‍♀️⚡️🦋🦸‍♀️



Thank you to the awesome @NoDiceMike for this, please credit if reposting.#NikkiASH (Almost Super Hero) @WWE pic.twitter.com/Vu4Xrrpq2y — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 16, 2021

The recent online fan reaction to the character change has been overwhelming, in a good way, for Nikki A.S.H. She's been receiving custom comic book covers and drawings, like the one above, from fans all over the globe.

"The fan art has made me cry, like with pure joy," said Nikki A.S.H. "One of my best friends in Scotland, her daughter, she's nine years old and she calls me Auntie Nikki. She actually drew a picture for me. And it was a picture of like, half of it was Sanity Nikki from NXT and the other half was 'Almost a Superhero.' She'd done half and it was like a (Harvey) Two Face kind of thing."

Drawing sent to me from one of my best friends. Her daughter drew this for me. I’m auntie Nic.



Nothing beats this feeling 😌🥰☺️🥺💙💛⚡️🦋⚡️🦋 pic.twitter.com/SELzRq7S3l — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 10, 2021

Nikki said that particular drawing really hit home because it reminded her of herself back when she was a little girl watching WWE. The joy she portrayed in our conversation with her, could literally not be translated into a written form.

All the online love and support from the WWE Universe is one of the reasons Nikki A.S.H is so excited to get back on the road and reintroduce herself to the live crowds. She may not be a superhero, but this character has the potential to be a true inspiration and hero to little girls and boys all over the world.

