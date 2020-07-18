IMPACT Wrestling's Tasha Steelz on this year's Slammiversary, its "CELL-abration" and wrestling alongside Kiera Hogan (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling has been in the news a lot lately, especially with their annual PPV, Slammiversary coming to us this Saturday. IMPACT has been teasing the arrival of some big names at the PPV as well. One of the IMPACT performers who will be part of Slammiversary on July 18, 2020, is Tasha Steelz.

A native of New Jersey, Steelz regularly works alongside Kiera Hogan. However, both Steelz and Hogan will be part of a No.1 Contenders Gauntlet Match, alongside Rosemary, Nevaeh, Madison Rayne, Susie, Taya Valkyrie, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee and Jessicka Havok; the winner will be guaranteed a shot at the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Tasha Steelz will also be part of IMPACT's Slammiversary CELL-ebration, a virtual fanfest to honor the company’s 18th anniversary. The Slammiversary CELL-ebration will be an interactive, perk-filled, two-hour virtual private party on Saturday morning, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. Central Time. Josh Mathews and the aforementioned Madison Rayne will host the event via Zoom, giving fans the opportunity to ask questions directly to some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Registration is now open at: https://impac.tw/SlammCELLebration.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Tasha Steelz by phone on July 16, 2020. Steelz opened up about Slammiversary, her on-screen partnership with Kiera Hogan, career goals, and plenty more.

The full conversation with Tasha Steelz is embedded below for your listening pleasure. More on Tasha Steelz can be found online via Twitter, Instagram, and on Impact Wrestling's website.

On participating in this year's Slammiversary CELL-abration

Tasha Steelz: I love meeting people, whether they support me, whether they don't support me... Once a supporter, always a supporter. I just love doing these kinds of things, it's one of the greatest parts... You'll be able to ask questions.

On her match at this year's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Tasha Steelz: Whether it's one-on-one, two-on-one, two-on-two, it doesn't matter to me. Give me all of them. I don't discriminate when it comes to what types of matches I need to prove to these girls why I'm the brightest star in the sky, why I'm the "Boricua Bad Ass," I definitely prove it in any type of match. I love it, I like to get in the ring with all of them, and what do you know? That's fine with me.

On wrestling alongside Kiera Hogan at Slammiversary:

Tasha Steelz: Kiera and I, we are close friends and we've been close friends for a long time. We already know, we already had our pre-talk going into Slammiversary. We already have our game plan down pat. We know if it comes to at least one of us, I already told her, "Me just coming into IMPACT, I know what I can do."

But at the same time she has worked her butt off in IMPACT for a long time, so I feel like if it comes down to the two of us, whether it's me, whether it's her, we both worked our asses off in our careers to get to where we needed to be. IMPACT Knockouts division, the title... Whether it's me or it's Kiera, we bringing that flavor, we bringing that swag to the title. It doesn't really matter at this point. We're going to respectfully get in there, respectfully get out and remain even closer friends than we were before.

On working with major companies but only being in the business for less than five years

Tasha Steelz: Five years will be in September of this year. So I'm less than five years technically and I came in and I kicked the door of opportunity down and I let people know who I am and why I say I am who I am. I'm proving it each and every week and I'm glad everyone is tuning in because I'm giving them what they want to see.

On her proudest accomplishment in wrestling

Tasha Steelz: Proving the naysayers wrong. There was a lot of people who didn't believe in me, who didn't want to see me shine, who didn't want to see me win and didn't believe I was getting as far as I was getting. It's just proving them, because I know they're watching, I know they see my social media, I know they see all of that. It's proving them wrong and showing them where I'm at because it's an amazing feeling and I know they're turning around and kicking themselves in the ass because they said what couldn't be done was being done.