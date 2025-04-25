"Excuse me!!" - Jade Cargill responds to a fan reminding her about a traumatic incident 

Jade Cargill has responded to a social media comment from a fan regarding the incident that took place last year on SmackDown. Naomi put her through a car windshield, and she was out of action for several months.

The Storm and the WWE veteran collided at WrestleMania 41, and it was the first time that either of them competed in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The former AEW TBS Champion won the bout via pinfall, which means she won two WrestleMania matches in a row.

Jade Cargill recently shared a photo on X of her standing tall in the ring over Naomi at The Showcase of Immortals. A fan responded by telling her that this was why people get pushed into cars nowadays, reminding her about the traumatic incident. The Storm then pointed out that she was still undefeated at WrestleMania.

"Excuse me!! I can’t hear you over my 2-0," she wrote.

WWE veteran Vince Russo was informed that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair did not get along

The Storm and The EST of WWE became allies the same night that the former signed her SmackDown contract in the ring. They even became Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that a source told him Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair broke up because they didn't get along.

"The same person that told me that Drew was supposed to win the Chamber also told me Bianca Belair and Jade did not get along and that was the reason why they broke them up in the first place. So now I don't know if Bianca and Naomi are really friends. I don't know how good of friends they are, but the story was that Bianca and Jade were not getting along and that's why they put her through the car and split them up and then she was with Naomi," said Russo.

Jade vs. Bianca was a dream match for many fans long before the two stars started working together in WWE. It's still a match that people would love to see.

