"Excuse me?" - Real-life Bloodline member takes issue with WWE post featuring recent signing

A real-life Bloodline member recently took issue with a WWE post featuring a recent signing.

Ava made a name for herself since her debut as The Rock's daughter. She has come under scrutiny due to her familial ties with the bloodline of the Anoa'i Family. WWE tried to bring out the best in her by putting her in a faction with Joe Gacy.

However, before she could reach her full potential, The Schism disbanded, and that left Ava without much to do. Over the past few weeks, she has been playing the role of Shawn Michaels' assistant on NXT.

Tonight on NXT, the real-life Bloodline member had a backstage interaction with Lexis King, where she informed him that he would replace Trey Bearhill in the NXT Breakout Tournament after attacking him.

Following the segment, WWE on TNT Sports Twitter account called them the most problematic duo in NXT. Ava took issue with his post and reacted to it.

"excuse me?"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Nia Jax named Ava as a dream opponent

Nia Jax made her return a couple of weeks ago. Since then, she has destroyed her opponents in the ring and has looked dominant. Jax is currently feuding with Becky Lynch on RAW, but she also has her eyes on a few rising stars in NXT.

While speaking to USA Network, Jax mentioned that she would love to work with Ava, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson.

"I would love to get in the ring with Ava from NXT. Lash Legend, Jakara, those girls are super talented and I would love to see what we can do," Jax said.

It will be interesting to see if Ava will get back in the ring anytime soon or if she will continue to be an authority figure.

What did you make of Ava's backstage segment with Lexis King? Sound off in the comments section.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.