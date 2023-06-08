"Excuse me how perfect does my sis look," Samantha Irvin on ex-WWE star's recent non-wrestling appearance

Samantha Irwin took to Twitter to comment under a tweet in which former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, fka Naomi, can be seen.

Trinity recently went on the Sherri Shepherd Daytime Talk Show. Public Enemies Podcast uploaded a video under which Samantha Irwin commented about how perfect the former SmackDown Women's Champion was looking.

Samantha Irwin is known for announcing NXT and SmackDown's biggest matches. After the 2023 Draft, she has now moved to Monday Night RAW.

The announcer took to the social media platform and commented under the video, she wrote:

"Excuse me how perfect does my sis look!!!!!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Trinity had already made a name for herself in her time at the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles. The list includes SmackDown Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sasha Banks. Trinity is the first African-American woman to win the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Trinity Fatu returned to the ring a year after walking out of WWE

Trinity alongside Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, walked out of WWE in May 2022. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had confirmed via her Instagram that she was no longer part of the company.

She signed with IMPACT Wrestling and made her debut on April 28. She immediately went behind the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. This led to a confrontation between her, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Trinity makes her Impact Wrestling debut in Chicago with her GLOW gimmick... pretty neat!



On the May 18 episode of IMPACT, Trinity had her first match in nearly a year, where she defeated the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King.

Fans wanted to see Trinity come back to the Stamford-based promotion, but she had made her intentions clear of not coming back anytime soon.

Do you think Trinity will come back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

