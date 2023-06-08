Which Hollywood actress recently confessed her attraction to Roman Reigns and Samoan men? 

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the past two years. He has not only taken over the wrestling world by storm but is also considered a hearthrob by many. The Tribal Chief's impressive physique and overall persona is enough to leave fans awestruck.

The Samoan family is known for their signature tattoos paying homage to their roots. In addition to Roman Reigns, his family members The Usos, The Rock and Solo Sikoa share the family tradition. The 38-year old celebrated 1000+ days as Universal Champion on the last edition of SmackDown and was given a new title belt by Triple H.

Most recently, Trinity Fatu appeared on talk show hosted by actress Sherri Shepherd. During their interaction, the 56-year old actress remarked at the impressive physique and attractiveness of the Samoan men. Images of The Rock and Roman Reigns were displayed on the screen. Shepherd jokingly requested Trinity Fatu if she could attend their family cookout in a bid to interact with her family members.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Sherri Shepherd told Trinity she looking for a Samoan man too Sherri Shepherd told Trinity she looking for a Samoan man too 😂😂https://t.co/dVygpDTEIT

Trinity Fatu made her IMPACT Wrestling debut last month, a year after walking out of WWE. Her husband, Jimmy Uso stunned the wrestling fraternity with his actions against Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was reportedly being considered as an addition to The Bloodline and being the only female member of the faction.

Many former and current stars have had a crush on Roman Reigns

Being in the wrestling industry, it does not always pertain to in-ring skills. The stars are required to have a certain flair and charisma in a bid to be able to charm fans.

Nearly a decade ago, Mercedes Mone claimed that she was crushing on The Tribal Chief citing that he was hot. She also teamed up with Reigns in 2016 for a tag team match on RAW against Miro (fka Rusev) and Lana. However, the multi-time women's champion is not the only one to be smitten by the WWE megastar. AEW star Chris Jericho also got candid about how he also had a crush on Reigns and added how one could not be infatuated with the 38-year old.

The Bloodline is in shambles which was evident from the events that transpired last week. While Solo Sikoa seemingly sided with The Tribal Chief it remains to be seen how far he will go to prove his loyalty, and whether he could go up against his own brothers to do so.

