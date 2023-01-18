"I gotta be honest" - When former WWE Champion confessed to having a crush on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns spent two years in the developmental before making his WWE main roster debut in 2012. He has since become the top superstar on the current roster. In 2015, The Tribal Chief appeared as a guest on the second episode of the sixth season of Tough Enough.

While several female contestants admitted their attraction to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the show's host Chris Jericho also confessed to having a crush on the leader of The Bloodline.

"I gotta be honest, I got a crush on Roman Reigns as well. Who doesn't?" Jericho said. [18:02 - 18:06]

While Reigns is still an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, Jericho left in 2018. About a year later, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla joined AEW, where he is currently the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 Chris Jericho on Roman Reigns: “I would put Roman at the top of my wish list for anybody because not only is he a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry.” [ @WhatCultureWWE Chris Jericho on Roman Reigns: “I would put Roman at the top of my wish list for anybody because not only is he a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry.” [@WhatCultureWWE] https://t.co/d2Hkhrb2cn

A former IMPACT star also confessed her attraction towards Roman Reigns. Check out her comments here.

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

Since August 2020, Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship. Last April, he defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship and unify the two titles. Over the past few months, the Head of the Table has defeated several challengers, including Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Matt Riddle.

The Tribal Chief has recently been feuding with Kevin Owens. The two superstars will now square off in an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday, January 29. In an interview with Cathy Kelley, Owens recently issued a warning to Reigns.

"I remember facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble twice before. Royal Rumble is kind of our thing. Looks like Roman and I have a thing. Roman, you and I have a thing, buddy. I know that makes you feel special. But this Royal Rumble is going to be different than the previous one. But it's going to be the same as the one before that, because that one I won. You see where I'm going with this? So this one I'm going to win," he said. [0:54 - 1:16]

Furthermore, a six-time Women's Champion once confessed her attraction to Roman Reigns. Check out the story here.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes