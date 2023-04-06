When Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ditched Roman Reigns as her top crush for ex-WWE star

In 2010, Roman Reigns signed with WWE. About two years later, Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) joined the company. While she was still in NXT, the former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted to having a crush on The Tribal Chief.

In August 2013, Moné took to Twitter to state that the leader of The Bloodline was "hot."

"Agreed Roman is totally HOT! #TotalDivas who else agrees?" The Boss tweeted.

About a year later, however, The CEO seemingly ditched Reigns from being her top crush for another then-NXT star, Stuart Tomlinson (fka Hugo Knox).

"Bye Roman Reigns say hello to @HugoKnoxWWE 😍," she wrote.

Tomlinson played professional soccer for a few English clubs before joining NXT in 2013. The former goalkeeper had a three-year run in the company before getting released from his contract in September 2016.

Roman Reigns retained his title at WWE WrestleMania 39

While Mercedes Moné and Stuart Tomlinson are no longer in WWE, Roman Reigns is now the face of the company. Reigns has been holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for nearly 950 days.

Last Sunday, The Tribal Chief went head-to-head against 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Despite The American Nightmare's efforts, he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

Speaking about his title reign at the post-show press conference, The Tribal Chief claimed that he is just in the "third inning" of his title run.

"We're in the third inning. If this is baseball, we're just in the third inning man. There's so much left to do. We've said it for a long time, we're just scratching the surface. I said a month after I came back in 2020 that we're gonna change the whole game. We're not gonna follow suit, we're not gonna run it like TikTok, or like a YouTube short. We're gonna have to expand you people. We're gonna have to open your attention span," he said.

