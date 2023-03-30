When Roman Reigns asked two female WWE Superstars to stop touching him backstage

In April 2019, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after defeating Nia Jax & Tamina, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks and Bayley) in a fatal-four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 35.

Celebrating then-becoming the longest-reigning Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE history, The IIconics announced that they had a new t-shirt released on WWEShop.com in an exclusive video on the company's YouTube channel. The two ladies then walked backstage to ask superstars for their opinion on their new t-shirt.

Roman Reigns was the first superstar The IIconics approached backstage. The two ladies jokingly flirted with The Tribal Chief, touching his chest, shoulders, and face. However, the leader of The Bloodline asked them to stop touching his face. The then-Women's Tag Team Champions apologized and Reigns later told The IIconics that he liked their new t-shirt.

"Man, if I didn't have a mean hookup I'd buy that sucker. But I know a guy [wink]. [What size would you like when we can find one for you sir?] The most muscular 4x you got," he said. [0:43 - 0:55]

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare will now square off against Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with Out of Character, Rhodes disclosed why he believes he can dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years," Rhodes said.

