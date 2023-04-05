"Exodus" - Fans fear for WWE SmackDown star's future following Vince McMahon's return

Following the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39, it was reported that Vince McMahon was heavily involved in the creative aspect of the show. This has made fans concerned about LA Knight from the SmackDown roster.

Vince McMahon retired pending the conclusion of an internal investigation in July 2022. He rejoined WWE in 2023 as the Executive Chairman of the company. Fans were more than content to see the product take shape under Tripe H in Vince’s absence. However, after WWE’s sale to Endeavor following WrestleMania 39, it has been reported that McMahon is again involved in the creative aspect of the main roster.

Following the report, fans seem very concerned about SmackDown Superstar LA Knight. The loudmouth has a large fanbase that sees him as a top star. He has the mic skills and charisma to make it big in the company.

Vince rebranded Knight to Max Dupri and made him the manager of Maximum Male Models. However, Triple H removed him from the faction and reverted him to his previous gimmick.

The Public Enemies Podcast's Twitter handle sent out a tweet showing concern for Knight's character following Vince’s return:

"LA Knight as soon as he found out Vince McMahon was running creative again."

Fans reacted to the tweet by taking shots at the gimmick Vince McMahon handed him after he moved to the main roster and the overall mood in the locker room.

LA Knight was reportedly written off from WWE WrestleMania 39

Many WWE fans wanted to see LA Knight have a segment at WrestleMania 39. Few believed he would face Bobby Lashley at The Show of Shows as the latter was desperate for some competition.

Unfortunately, for the former Million Dollar Champion, the company did not give him a segment. After the show, WRKD Wrestling confirmed that the initial plan before WrestleMania was for Lashley and Knight to have a match on the second night.

"A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend's #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, 'WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!' We're told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made," WRKD Wrestling reported.

It looks like The Million Dollar Superstar could have appeared on the show, but the creative team scrapped plans for him over the weekend. Vince McMahon’s return could impact his standing on the main roster.

