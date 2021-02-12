"Expect brutality" - Mercedes Martinez previews the NXT Women's Championship match at TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Mercedes Martinez has offered wrestling fans a preview of her upcoming Triple Threat match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, telling everyone to "expect brutality."

The WWE NXT star is one of the names involved in this weekend's Triple Threat, along with Toni Storm and reigning NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

Mercedes Martinez recently sat down for an interview with Solo Wrestling, where she laid out her plans for the upcoming event.

Here is what Mercedes Martinez had to say:

"What we can expect from the match is brutality. A lot of physicality, aggressiveness. I’m one of those hard-knock wrestlers, you’ve seen my work. I’m no nonsense in the ring. I pull no punches. And you mix that in with a high flyer like Io, who is a genius of the sky for a reason, anything can happen. And then you’ve got Toni (Storm) who’s very versatile in the ring. With any style that she can get in with. It’s one of those matches where you don’t know what you’re going to get out of it. You’re gonna se the high flying, you’re gonna see the brutalness, you’re gonna see the hardcore stuff, you’re gonna see the aggressiveness. Three styles rolling into one. Expect the unexpected is the best way I can put it for this match."

Mercedes Martinez on her WWE Journey

Mercedes Martinez also highlighted the fact that her first major match on an NXT pay per view event also happens to be for the NXT Women's Championship.

Advertisement

"This match, in my career at this point, is a huge, huge, pivotal point, I guess you could say. It’s my first TakeOver. I’m coming in, going for the title. Not many people can say that in their career, that they’re going to be in this big, big match on their first ever pay per view. So it’s very, very humbling. I’m very blessed for the opportunity. But I worked hard for it, I really did."

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is live this Sunday, February 14, on the WWE Network.