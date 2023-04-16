"Expect a letter from my legal team" - Returning WWE Superstar snaps back at fan on Twitter

Since returning to WWE in January 2023, Chelsea Green has become quite the controversial star, ensuring she is given opportunities by going straight to the source.

Chelsea Green has also made it her mission to respond to fans on social media who have attempted to point out any issues with her new character. While Green is arguably one of the most entertaining performers in the company at the moment, there are several who disagree, and the returning star ensures that she always reacts to their posts.

A Twitter user named Rick recently tweeted Green and showed her a ripped-up sign that said "Chelsea sucks" with a picture of her husband, Matt Cardona. It's unclear if the WWE RAW Superstar actually ripped up the poster, but she suggested taking "legal" action against the fan while reacting to the post.

"Rick, expect a letter from my legal team," Green wrote.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are currently pursuing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

This past week on SmackDown, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville appeared to be the only stars who had noticed that the women's tag title changed hands on RAW without Lita being part of the match.

The duo believed that because of this, it shouldn't have been a legal win, which led to them confronting the new champions. In the process, they have stepped into a feud against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The current champions didn't take their line of questioning lightly, which led to a brawl between the four women.

As noted, Green has become a popular star since her return. Despite swapping her tag team partner several times, she appears to finally be happy alongside Sonya Deville. The two could now be handed a Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity at Backlash 2023 in less than two weeks.

