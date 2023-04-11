Becky Lynch loses championship after her partner is replaced at last-minute on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was found backstage after an apparent attack. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez found her on the ground and called for help.

After The Machete Girl was taken to a local medical facility at the last minute, Trish Stratus stepped up and replaced Lita for tonight's title match.

Becky Lynch and Raquel Rodriguez started as the latter overpowered Lynch and tagged Liv Morgan. Both women traded roll-ups, and Liv hit The Man with a brutal double stomp.

In the match's closing moments, Trish Stratus was in the ring, and she hit a Stratusfaction. However, Liv Morgan went for an ObLIVion, but Big Time Becks reversed it into the Manhandle Slam.

Trish Stratus went on to deliver Morgan with the Chick Kick, but the latter countered it with a roll-up and pinned the Hall of Famer to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

After the match, as Lynch raised Stratus' hand and hugged her to show respect, the latter attacked The Man. It remains to be seen how the storyline between Becky Lynch and the Hall of Famer unfolds.

