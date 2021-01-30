"Expect the unexpected" - John Cena Sr. makes a bold prediction about Goldberg ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

John Cena Sr. has made a bold prediction for the Drew McIntyre-Goldberg match at Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Goldberg will be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

John Cena Sr. was recently a guest on Boston MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the show, Cena Sr. made a bold prediction for Royal Rumble. He said that he sees Goldberg as the winner on Sunday night:

"This is a real long one. I think McIntyre loses."

"I said it before and I'll say it again, I think the world of Goldberg, I do. I truly do. He's got it, he's all there. But to put him out there, one of the things that flashed back to me was, don't embarrass him. That's all I'm saying. Don't embarrass him. Let him wrestle, let him show what he can do, let him get out there and let's see a wrestling match. I guess if anybody can make it look good, it will be McIntyre. I thought The Fiend could have done the same thing. Let's see what happens. I'm gonna take a longshot and I'm going to say McIntyre drops the belt."

John Cena Sr. on why Goldberg could beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble

John Cena Sr. opened up about why he feels that Goldberg is winning this Sunday. He said that most fans expect Drew McIntyre to steamroll Goldberg at Royal Rumble but since Vince McMahon is the 'king of expect the unexpected', fans could be in for a surprise:

"Vince McMahon is the king of expect the unexpected. Every fan you talk to, andI meet a lot on the street, they're expecting McIntyre to polish the floor with Goldberg. Well, the other thing is, McIntyre has had some good feuds."

If Goldberg wins the WWE Championship on Sunday night he will break a 22-year-old record held by Vince McMahon. If he wins, Goldberg will become the oldest WWE Champion of all time at the age of 54 years and 35 days.

