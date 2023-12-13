"Exposed the hypocrite" - Fans react as CM Punk calls out star for changing his opinion about him after his WWE return

Fans are going crazy over CM Punk calling a WWE Hall of Famer a 'flip-flopper' during their recent backstage meeting.

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and runs a successful podcast named The Hall of Fame. He once questioned the value that someone like Punk brings to a promotion. When Punk made his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Booker called it a huge win for WWE.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame, Booker T revealed that he met Punk backstage at NXT Deadline, and the latter called him a 'flip-flopper'. Wrestling Twitter had a bunch of epic reactions to Punk's no-nonsense comment about Booker T. Check out the reactions below:

What exactly happened between Booker T and CM Punk backstage at NXT Deadline?

Punk made an appearance at NXT Deadline and shared the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He ran into Booker T backstage and didn't hesitate to call him a flip-flopper. Here's what happened as per Booker:

"Punk wasn't hiding. He wasn't hid away in some room making surprise appearances. No, he was running around mingling, and I ran into Punk in catering and he was sitting there talking with a couple of friends... Before I sat down, I walked up to Punk and I said, 'CM Punk! What up man?' And he stands up and goes, 'Wassup man, you flip flopper.' And I go, 'You know how the business is. Sometimes you're heel, sometimes you're babyface, but welcome home," said Booker T.

Punk is now back in WWE and is all set to compete in his first match post-return. The veteran will take on Dominik Mysterio at the December 26 and 30 WWE live events.

What do you think of Punk's blunt message to Booker T backstage at NXT Deadline? Sound off in the comments section below.

