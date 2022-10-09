Finn Balor makes entrance with a unique new look at Extreme Rules 2022 [PHOTO]

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor debuted a new look during his entrance at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

The Judgment Day have been hot on the heels of former member and founder Edge, and Rey Mysterio. They recently recruited Dominik Mysterio after he betrayed his father and the Hall of Famer at Clash at the Castle. An I Quit match was set between the former world champion and The Rated R Superstar after a heated rivalry.

Edge made his entrance first for the I Quit match at Extreme Rules. Balor entered second, without The Judgment Day by his side. However, he entered with all eyes on him as he appeared with a unique new mask.

As you can see in the photo below, Finn Balor made his entrance to Extreme Rules 2022 with a mask that resembled Hellraiser. Some compared it to an old look that Kanye West once had, as the mask Balor wore was similar to that of the rapper's.

You can check out Balor's look below:

It seems to be a continuation of the evolution of Finn Balor, with his new and edgier persona as part of The Judgment Day. It remains to be seen whether the former Universal Champion will move into a title picture after his feud against Edge is over.

Did you enjoy Balor's entrance at Extreme Rules 2022? Voice your opinions in the comments below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes